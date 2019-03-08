Gov. Evers proposes $15M investment in cancer research at Medical College of Wisconsin

WAUWATOSA — Governor Tony Evers and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes joined officials from the Medical College of Wisconsin School of Medicine on Friday, March 8 to talk about the state’s proposed $15 million investment in the Medical College of Wisconsin‘s Cancer Research facility.

“This project will provide research space and high-tech facilities to expand cancer research benefiting Wisconsin residents statewide,” said Gov. Evers.

Gov. Evers is himself a cancer survivor — and he said he fully understands the fear cancer can bring to a person who is coping with it — along with the family and friends of that person.

“It is personal for me. But it’s even more important that the people of Wisconsin get the best research possible,” said Gov. Evers.