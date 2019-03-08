Officials: Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery temporarily closed to due pest infestation

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Health Department says Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery (740 N. Plankinton Ave.) has been temporarily closed due to a pest infestation.

An “order to cease operations” was issued on Thursday, March 7 — when inspectors visited the establishment. The inspection report indicates there were “numerous live and dead cockroaches seen in the kitchen area and in the basement area where some food is stored.”

Officials say there is a follow-up inspection that will occur later Friday. If the establishment corrects the issues, it will be allowed to open with an “intent to suspend order” issued. This means they will be given a pending placard — and follow-up inspections will occur next week to ensure they have maintained compliance.

Health officials indicated in the report that a re-inspection to assess these violations will be conducted on or about March 21.

