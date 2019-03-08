Hotel suite transformed into Barbie-themed glamping experience

MEXICO — Mattel has launched the ultimate Barbie glamping experience in honor of the iconic doll’s 60th birthday.

From March to December 2019, fans in Mexico can check in to an exclusive suite at the Hilton Mexico City Santa Fe that’s been transformed into a life-sized Barbie haven.

The themed room, which took 20 weeks to create, is kitted out with a pink pool cabana as well as a life-sized DreamCamper and a collection of rare Barbies from the past six decades.

Barbie world

Guests enter via a special pink carpet near the front desk, where an oversized version of the doll’s famous shoe is on display.

In between hanging out by the pool or dressing up in the DreamCamper, travelers also have the option to indulge in a pink-themed menu available at hotel restaurant Madera, with dishes like heart-shaped pizzas, red velvet treats and strawberry ice cream to choose from.

“Barbie loves to travel, enjoys nature and cares about the environment, without forgoing the comfort of the most sophisticated accommodations,” says Andres Korngold, general manager of Hilton Mexico City Santa Fe.

“Travelers can now join in her dream glamping experience.”

Exclusive suite

This isn’t the first time Mattel has partnered with the Hilton brand.

In 2014, a Barbie-themed hotel room was launched in Hilton Buenos Aires, Argentina, complete with a catwalk and a spa bathroom, while a “Thomas & Friends” pop up opened in 2016 at New York Hilton Midtown.

The Barbie Room experience at Hilton Mexico City Santa Fe is available from March 7 to December 21, with prices starting at $189 per night on weekdays and $229 per night on weekends.

Milestone birthday

It comes hot on the whimsical, pink-toned heels of the newly launched ice cream-themed room at hotel Klaus K Helsinki, a partnership with Finnish dairy company Valio’s partnership with hotel Klaus K Helsinki that comes equipped with a freezer filled with ice cream.

Barbie made its debut at the American International Toy Fair in New York on March 9, 1959.

Mattel recently announced that tennis player Naomi Osaka and actress Yara Shahidi would be honored with their own dolls as part of the 60th anniversary celebrations.

Hilton Mexico City Santa Fe, Antonio Dovali Jaime NO. 70, Santa Fe, Zedec Sta Fé, 01219 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico; +52 55 5985 9000