18-year-old arrested after social media post threatens Pleasant Prairie school

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- A Kenosha teen has been charged in connection to making threats to her school. Lauren Magnuson, 18, is accused of posting a photo of someone with a gun to social media.

Inside a Kenosha County courtroom on Thursday, March 7 the high school senior sat in front of a judge facing serious charges.

Magnuson is accused of making an online threat to Lakeview Technology Academy on Tuesday Feb. 26. According to a criminal complaint, Magnuson posted a photo to her Instagram of her brother holding a gun with a caption reading to the effect, "people at Lakeview are going to get capped."

Other students at the Pleasant Prairie school reported it. Investigators say Magnuson admitted to posting the photo but said, "it was a joke" and she took it down, "because she knew it was wrong" and her brother told her to remove it.

Last week, the Pleasant Prairie police chief told FOX6 News, this was no laughing matter.

"We believe the intent was to cause some panic and cause some fear. It did that," said Chief David Smetana, Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

Police searched Magnuson, her possessions and locker and found no weapons and she was taken into custody. The school day continued for others while Magnuson learned one of the biggest lessons outside of the classroom.

Magnuson faces one count of terrorist threats and one count of disorderly conduct. If convicted of both charges, Magnuson faces a maximum of more than three years behind bars. She is out on bond and has been ordered to stay away from the school. Magnuson is due in court on Friday, April 5.