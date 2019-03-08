Overnight closures: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

MONDAY, MARCH 11, 2019 – North Segment

  • Overnight full freeway closure of I-94 EAST (SB) between Rawson Avenue and Ryan Road from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for milling and filling and pot hole repair.

DETOUR:

  • Travelers can use 27th Street to get around the full southbound freeway closure.

TUESDAY, MARCH 12, 2019 – North Segment

  • Overnight full freeway closure of I-94 EAST (SB) between Ryan Road and County G from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for milling and filling and pot hole repair.

DETOUR:

  • Travelers can use 27th Street and West Frontage Road to get around the full southbound freeway closure.

THURSDAY, MARCH 14, 2019 – Central Segment

  • Overnight full freeway closure of I-94 EAST (SB) between County K and WIS 20 from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. to set the final four northbound girders over Golf Road.

DETOUR:

  • Travelers can use the frontage roads to get around the full southbound freeway closure.

THURSDAY, MARCH 14, 2019 – North Segment

  • Overnight full freeway closure of I-94 WEST (NB) between College Avenue and Ryan Road from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for lane shift preparation.

DETOUR:

  • Travelers can use Howell Avenue to get around the full northbound freeway closure.
