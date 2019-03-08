× Powerball lottery jackpot soars to $414M for Saturday drawing

MILWAUKEE — The Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $414 million for Saturday night’s drawing. The cash option is worth an estimated $247.9 million.

HOW TO PLAY

Plays cost $2 each

Choose five numbers between 1 and 69 and one Powerball number between 1 and 26

Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won

The mission of Wisconsin Lottery is to provide property tax relief to Wisconsin homeowners. The first lottery ticket was sold in Wisconsin in September 1988.