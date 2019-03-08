Powerball lottery jackpot soars to $414M for Saturday drawing
MILWAUKEE — The Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $414 million for Saturday night’s drawing. The cash option is worth an estimated $247.9 million.
HOW TO PLAY
- Plays cost $2 each
- Choose five numbers between 1 and 69 and one Powerball number between 1 and 26
- Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won
The mission of Wisconsin Lottery is to provide property tax relief to Wisconsin homeowners. The first lottery ticket was sold in Wisconsin in September 1988.