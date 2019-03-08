× ‘Thank you:’ O’Lydia’s, Ultimate Confections honor Officer Matthew Rittner with unique fundraisers

MILWAUKEE — A pair of businesses in the Milwaukee area — Ultimate Confections and O’Lydia’s — say they stand behind the badge. The two local businesses both organized fundraisers for Matthew Rittner, the fallen Milwaukee Police officer who was killed last month while executing a search warrant.

The community Rittner served is stepping up to help his family during a time of need.

“We’re happy to present the check to the Fallen Heroes Fund in honor of the Matthew Rittner family,” said Pat Murphy of Ultimate Confections.

“They knew that most of the community has their back and appreciate the hard work that they do,” said Murphy.

Murphy hosted a fundraiser where chocolate police badges were sold at $2 apiece. The effort raised $10,000 for the Rittner family.

“Thank you, all of you, for all that you do,” said Murphy. “We realize it is a hard job, and the silent majority has your back. I can assure you of that.”

But while one check is being deposited, another is being fundraised across town. O’Lydia’s Bar & Grill in Milwaukee is selling paper badges to raise money for the Rittner family.

“Any monetary value, it could be 50 cents, it could be $500,” said Linda Sackett of O’Lydia’s Bar & Grill. “Whatever anybody can do or is willing to do, and we put them up all over the bar.”

“We really enjoy doing it,” said Sackett. “The staff really gets engaged with it. They push it hard to get the donations coming in. It makes me feel proud of the community.”

So far, they’ve raised a few hundred dollars — but they’re hoping a successful St. Patrick’s Day will bring in more green for a family of blue. The O’Lydia’s fundraiser goes for the entire month of March. If you’re interested in making a donation, all you have to do is stop in.