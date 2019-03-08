‘The Wisconsin Cheese Cookbook:’ A preview of recipes, a word from the author

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Is there anything more Wisconsin than cheese? Nope! That's why every Wisconsinite you know is probably going to want this book. Kristine Hansen, author of "The Wisconsin Cheese Cookbook" joins Real Milwaukee.

The Wisconsin Cheese Cookbook" was just released March 1. In it you'll find recipes from our state's most beloved creamerie -- all compiled by Milwaukee resident Kristine Hansen. You'll also find mouth-watering pics of cheese, information on the differences between cow's goat's and sheep's milk cheese and much much more. The book retails for $24.99.

Apple Pie with Sharp Cheddar Crust

2 1⁄4 cups all−purpose flour

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, cold, cut into pieces

1 cup shredded Carr Valley 4 Year Aged Cheddar, plus additional for topping

36 ounces prepared or homemade apple−pie filling

1 egg

Splash of cold water or milk

FOR CHEDDAR PIE CRUST:

Combine flour, sugar, and salt in a bowl. Add butter pieces and, with a pastry blender, cut butter into flour until crumbly. Add cheese.

Add 4 tablespoons cold water. Divide dough in half and let rest for 30-45 minutes.

FOR PIE:

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Roll out half of dough on a lightly floured surface and place in a greased 9-inch pie dish. Add apple- pie filling.

Roll out other half of dough and place on top of pie, sealing edges and trimming excess dough.

Brush pie with egg wash (egg beaten with cold water or milk) and cut air slits in the center.

Bake for 60 minutes on a baking sheet or until crust is golden brown.

Remove from oven and top with additional cheddar, then cool to room temperature.

Serves 8

