TMZ: ‘Airwolf’ star Jan-Michael Vincent dead at 74

Santa Monica, CA. Actor Jan-Michael Vincent at home in Santa Monica. Picture by DAN CALLISTER Online USA Inc.

LOS ANGELES — TMZ reports that Jan-Michael Vincent, the 1980s heartthrob best known for his role on TV’s “Airwolf,” has died.

Vincent actually died back on Feb. 10 after suffering cardiac arrest while a patient at a North Carolina hospital, according to the death certificate. TMZ was told no autopsy was performed and Vincent was later cremated.

Jan-Michael was most recently in the 2002 movie, “White Boy,” but he had a long, successful career in TV and film.

