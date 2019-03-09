Celebrate National Meatball Day with a delicious deal from Firehouse Subs

MILWAUKEE -- March 9 is National Meatball Day -- and what better way to celebrate than with a warm, gooey meatball sub? Sharon Erickson from Firehouse Subs stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Saturday, March 9 to talk about the sandwich chain's Meatball Day deal. Yum!

The Firehouse Subs Meatball Sub is made with Italian meatballs, melted provolone, zesty marinara and Italian seasons. On Meatball Day, customers can show the coupon image below for a chance to grab a medium Meatball Sub for $5.55.

