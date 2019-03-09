Milwaukee Wave named division champs, secure playoff spot

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Wave clinched a division title on Saturday, March 9.

The team secured a playoff spot and was named the South-Central Division Champion after a 13-2 win against the Orlando SeaWolves.

The Wave had their highest score of the season thus far, with 13 goals on the board by the end of the game.

Congratulations to the @MilwaukeeWave who have secured a playoff spot AND the regular season South Central Division Championship pic.twitter.com/kGVnkQ8Jpe — MASL (@MASLarena) March 9, 2019

“We have an amazing group of guys who work hard and are committed all the way through,” said Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. “That certainly showed tonight with a very dominating performance but to clinch a playoff spot and seal up a very competitive South-Central division; that speaks volumes about our team.”

Wave forwards Ian Bennett and Max Ferdinand lead the Wave win with hat-tricks.

“Clinching this early is fantastic,” said Milwaukee Wave Forward Ian Bennett. “We’re focused, we’re hungry, and we’re ready to tear it up. It was a great team win today, and we’re just ready for the next.”

Both Ian Bennett and Max Ferdinand were named Professional Construction INC’s ‘Hardest Working Player of the Game’. The two lead the team against Orlando with a combined 6 goals, and 3 assists.

The Milwaukee Wave will take on the St. Louis Ambush on St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday, March 17. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m.