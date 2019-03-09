National History Day Competition is an educational blast from the past

MILWAUKEE -- Months of research and hard work finally paid off at the National History Day Milwaukee Regional Contest on Saturday, March 9. Nearly 300 students created displays pertaining to a historical topic of their choice. This year's theme was Triumph and Tragedy.

The National Contest is the final stage of a series of contests at local and state/affiliate levels. Students begin their journey by presenting their projects in classrooms, schools, and districts around the world. Top entries are invited to the state/affiliate level contests. The top two entries in every category at the state/affiliate level are then invited to the National Contest. The 2019 National Contest will be held June 9-13, 2019 at the University of Maryland, College Park.