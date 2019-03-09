Report of chemical spill prompts large emergency response at Hampton Inn & Suites in Franklin

FRANKLIN — It was a frightening evening for people in the pool area of the Hampton Inn & Suites hotel in Franklin Saturday night, March 9. The Franklin Fire Department says a number of people reported the smell of chlorine.

A large presence of first responders were called out for the incident near 76th and Rawson.

Franklin officials inspected the meters and pool room and found no errors.

The Milwaukee Fire Department’s hazmat team also responded to check the chlorine and pool pH but could not find anything abnormal either.

PHOTO GALLERY

Some people reported eye and skin irritations.

The hotel remains open but the pool was shut down following the incident.

Officials say no one was transported to the hospital.