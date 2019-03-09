Sheriff: Woman dead after being hit by train in Washington County

Posted 6:32 am, March 9, 2019, by , Updated at 06:43AM, March 9, 2019

Woman struck by train in Washington County (PHOTO: Krista Arndt)

TOWN OF POLK, Wis. — A woman is dead after being struck by a train near Maple Ave. South in the Town of Polk on Friday night, March 8.

According to officials, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an incident in which a Canadian National train struck a person around 9:28 p.m. Police officers and sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, along with Lifestar Rescue and Slinger Fire Department personnel.

Upon arrival, a deceased woman was found near the tracks. The woman’s identity is being held pending notification to her family.

Train traffic was held on the tracks for approximately six hours following the incident, and authorities are still investigating.

Train vs. pedestrian crash in Washinton County (Courtesy: Krista Arndt)

