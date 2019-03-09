Silver Alert: Officials searching for 81-year-old Michael Serwin of Muskego

Posted 4:15 pm, March 9, 2019, by , Updated at 04:18PM, March 9, 2019

MUSKEGO — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 81-year-old missing Muskego man. Officials say Michael Serwin was last seen on Saturday, March 9 around 9:45 a.m.

Authorities say Serwin left his Muskego home in a blue, 2012 Toyota Rav 4 with Wisconsin license plate 318-WBL. It’s unclear where he was headed but officials say Serwin previously lived in Nashotah and worked in West Allis.

Serwin is described as a male, white, standing 6’3″ tall, weighing 225 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair, and a gray goatee. He was last seen wearing a beige, long-sleeved flannel shirt, black pants, and black slippers.

Officials provided a photo of Serwin, although not very clear.

Michael Serwin

Anyone with information on Serwin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Muskego Police Department at 262-679-4130.

