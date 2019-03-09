× Anonymous person pays R. Kelly’s child support

CHICAGO — A sheriff’s official says somebody who did not want to be publicly identified handed a check to the Cook County clerk’s office for the full $161,633 back child support R. Kelly needed to be released from a Chicago jail.

Chief Policy Officer Cara Smith says the person wanted to remain anonymous. The section of the bond slip where a person putting up money writes their name and relationship to the inmate has been left blank.

Kelly was released on Saturday, three days after a judge ordered that he be taken into custody when he was unable to come up with the entire amount he owed.

Two weeks ago, when he was charged with aggravated sexual abuse, he was taken to jail and remained there for a weekend until a 47-year-old suburban Chicago business owner posted his $100,000 bail.