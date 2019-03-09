× Viral video showing unique way to eat pineapple has fruit fans rethinking everything

MILWAUKEE — Spring is so close, you can almost taste it — and that means summer is just around the corner. Nothing tastes more like summer than a delicious bowl of fruit, and no bowl of fruit is complete without a juicy pineapple.

A favorite fruit of many, the tropical treat is being seen through a new lens after Twitter user @DenzBenzi shared the following video on his account.

Wait, what? The whole time? The whole time!? THE WHOLE TIME! pic.twitter.com/TO9u6M6pOO — Dennis Naghizadeh (@DenzBenzi) March 8, 2019

The TikTok clip shows a woman simply grabbing chunks of pineapple with her nails — no corer or knife needed!

“Wait, what?” asks Dennis Naghizadeh. “The whole time? The whole time?!”

Many Twitter users were quick to note that the pineapple would likely have to be at optimal ripeness to grab each chunk individually. Either way, it looks pretty tasty!