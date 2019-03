MILWAUKEE — One person was taken to the hospital with burns after a fire at a duplex in Milwaukee Sunday evening, March 10.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the 2.5-story duplex near 37th and Fond du Lac.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department knocked down the fire.

The extent of injuries suffered by the person who was transported to the hospital wasn’t clear.

The cause was under investigation.

Milwaukee duplex fire: our volunteers are responding to help families impacted by a fire on the 3700 block of West Fond du Lac Avenue. More info as it's available. — Red Cross – Wisconsin (@RedCrossWIS) March 11, 2019