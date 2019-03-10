× Admirals get blanked by Grand Rapids

MILWAUKEE — The Admirals surrendered a pair of first-period goals just 18 seconds apart as they dropped a 4-0 decision to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday night at Panther Arena. The loss, coupled with a win by Texas over San Antonio, puts the Admirals in fifth place in the Central Division, one spot out of the playoffs with 14 games to go.

Patrick Rybar stopped all 29 shots that the Ads threw at him for his second blanking of Milwaukee this season. It was the fifth time this season that the Admirals have been held off the scoreboard.

The Griffins first goal came one second after an Admirals penalty expired when Matt Ford deflected a Chris Terry shot. Just 18 second later Dominic Shine scored his fifth of the year to make it 2-0.

The score would stay that way until late in the third period when Grand Rapids scored another quick pair, first by Terry at 15:13 and then 1:14 later by Martin Frk, to bring the final score to 4-0.

Troy Grosenick made 32 saves in net for Milwaukee but suffered the loss.

The Admirals finish off their three game in three day weekend when they travel to Chicago tomorrow afternoon at 4 p.m. at Allstate Arena. Milwaukee’s next home game will be on Wednesday, March 13 when they host their second Baird School Day Game of the season at 10:30 against the Cleveland Monsters.