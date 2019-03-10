Border agents arrest US citizen carrying meth, fentanyl inside her body

TUCSON, Ariz. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers arrested a 32-year-old woman attempting to smuggle methamphetamine and fentanyl into the United States on Saturday, March 9.

According to a press release posted on CBP’s Twitter page, CBP officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales arrested the 32-year-old U.S. citizen as she attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico in a Nissan sedan while carrying nearly one pound of drugs inside her body.

At the Dennis DeConcini Crossing, the woman’s vehicle required further inspection, according to CBP’s press release.

Upon inspection of the vehicle, a narcotics canine alerted CBP officials that it detected drugs.

#OFO officers working with #PawsOnPatrol at the @CBP #PortOfNogales stop and arrest a 32-year-old woman carrying meth and fentanyl inside her body. pic.twitter.com/rfQQf814DZ — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) March 9, 2019

CBP officers searched the woman and say they discovered she was carrying a half pound of methamphetamine and .16 pounds of fentanyl inside her body.

The woman voluntarily removed the methamphetamine and fentanyl, worth $1,710 and $2,100, respectively, from her body, according to CBP.

The 32-year-old was turned over the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, CBP says.

The identity of the woman was not immediately available.