Burlington H.S. senior helps lead the bowling team to state title

BURLINGTON-- Russell Glessing is a senior at Burlington High School. He is a member on the school's bowling team. They defeated Sun Prairie to win the state title in 2019. Russell says he's been bowling since he was 9-years-old. A couple years later he had his first 200 game. His average for his senior year was 226. He bowled his first perfect, 300, game in November 2018. After high school, Russell says he is going to seek a career as a welder.

Russell Glessing

Burlington High School

Senior

Bowler