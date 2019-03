WHITEFISH BAY — Officials with North Shore Fire/Rescue on Sunday, March 10 were called out to a home in Whitefish Bay for a garage fire.

It happened on Woodruff Avenue near Courtland Place.

Officials said the garage was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

No one was hurt.

Damage was estimated at $27,000 to the structure and contents.

The cause was under investigation.

PHOTO GALLERY