Georgia officers fatally shot man who had an airsoft gun

Posted 11:33 am, March 10, 2019, by
editorial

ATHENS, Ga. — Authorities say seven police officers in Georgia shot and killed a man who charged at them with what they later learned was an airsoft gun.

Athens-Clarke County Police said they were called to a home Friday night about and armed man.

Police said the officers demanded 34-year-old Thomas Swinford drop the gun, but instead he ran toward them, pointing the gun their direction.

Police said in a news release seven officers fired at Swinford, who died a short time later at the hospital. Authorities say Swinford had an airsoft gun. Airsoft guns often look like real guns but fire plastic BB-like projectiles.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the shooting probe.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.