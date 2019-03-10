Mayor Barrett ‘to celebrate Milwaukee’ in ‘State of the City’ address Monday at Fiserv Forum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will lay out the city's challenges and progress Monday, March 11 during his annual "State of the City" address. On Sunday, March 10, FOX6 News spoke with Mayor Barrett about the major topics that will be included in the address that will be delivered at Fiserv Forum.

"We're very excited to be here in the Fiserv Forum. This is an exciting place, and we're going to have hundreds of people here tomorrow to hear about our city," said Mayor Barrett.

Mayor Barrett practiced his speech on Sunday.

"It's a wonderful way, I think, for us to celebrate Milwaukee and all the great things going on here," said Mayor Barrett.

2018 brought a change at the Milwaukee Health Department after state officials found the law was broken and officials failed to protect children whose blood tested high for lead.

"I'm very candid that the health department had some challenges, but the good people who work in the department have really stepped up. I'm pleased with the progress we're making now," said Mayor Barrett.

Three Milwaukee police officers died in the line of duty in June 2018, July 2018 and February 2019. Mayor Barrett said he will encourage people to apply for jobs at MPD.

"Having people from our community can really address some police-community relations that we have," said Mayor Barrett.

Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee Bucks guard, called Milwaukee "extremely segregated" in a recent interview with The Guardian. Mayor Barrett said the city is a kaleidoscope of races and nationalities.

"I think he's trying to give constructive criticism, and I take it very seriously. I want this to be an inclusive city," said Mayor Barrett.

Another big issue is whether the 2020 Democratic National Convention will be held in Milwaukee. Mayor Barrett said DNC officials had been communicating with the city over the past week. It remains unclear when that announcement could come.