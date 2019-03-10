× Milwaukee Admirals earn important point in OT loss to Chicago Wolves

MILWAUKEE — Tye McGinn scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead the Chicago Wolves to a 2-1 overtime win over the Milwaukee Admirals Sunday at Allstate Arena.

McGinn received a pass at the Admirals blue line and drove to the net before lifting a backhander over the right shoulder of Milwaukee goalie Tom McCollum to win the game at 1:43 of overtime.

The loss spoiled a fine effort from McCollum. The Admirals goalie stopped 31 shots in the overtime loss. The Admirals fell to 5-13 in games decided in overtime this season.

The point that Milwaukee earned kept them in a fifth place tie in the Central Division, three points back of Texas for the fourth and final playoff spot.

The Admirals scored the first goal of the game with a power play tally at 2:16 of the first period. Alex Carrier sent a pass from the left point to the right circle for Adam Helewka. Helewka zipped a shot inside the top left corner of the net for his fifth goal as an Admiral, and 18th goal of the season. Carrier and Eeli Tolvanen picked up the assists.

Milwaukee believed it had taken a 2-0 lead with 5:06 remaining in the first period. Colin Blackwell’s shot from the left boards was deflected into the net, but the referee waved the goal off with Helewka standing in front of the goalie.

The Wolves tied the game at 7:23 of the second period. Tyler Wong fed a pass to Curtis McKenzie in the right circle. McKenzie’s shot sailed over the glove of Ads McCollum to knot the score at 1-1.

Milwaukee returns home Wed., Mar. 13 at 10:30 am to host the Cleveland Monsters at Panther Arena.

