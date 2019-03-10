Police: 2 shot, hospitalized after separate Milwaukee incidents

Posted 8:50 am, March 10, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — A 49-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man are both receiving treatment for gunshot wounds after two separate Milwaukee shootings that happened Saturday night, March 9.

According to officials, Milwaukee police responded to a non-life-threatening shooting located near 6th and College around 4:40 p.m. The investigation revealed that a 49-year-old woman became involved in a dispute with someone she knew. As the dispute escalated, the suspect shot the female and fled the scene. The woman was treated and transported to a nearby hospital. Police are seeking the known suspect.

Around 7:30 p.m., a 39-year-old man walked into a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound.  Officials say the investigation revealed the victim was involved in a fight with a known suspect near 37th and North. During the fight, the suspect armed himself with a gun and shot the victim. The victim’s wound was not life-threatening, and he is expected to survive. Police are seeking a known suspect.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.