Police: 2 shot, hospitalized after separate Milwaukee incidents

MILWAUKEE — A 49-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man are both receiving treatment for gunshot wounds after two separate Milwaukee shootings that happened Saturday night, March 9.

According to officials, Milwaukee police responded to a non-life-threatening shooting located near 6th and College around 4:40 p.m. The investigation revealed that a 49-year-old woman became involved in a dispute with someone she knew. As the dispute escalated, the suspect shot the female and fled the scene. The woman was treated and transported to a nearby hospital. Police are seeking the known suspect.

Around 7:30 p.m., a 39-year-old man walked into a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound. Officials say the investigation revealed the victim was involved in a fight with a known suspect near 37th and North. During the fight, the suspect armed himself with a gun and shot the victim. The victim’s wound was not life-threatening, and he is expected to survive. Police are seeking a known suspect.