Woman critically injured, man arrested for 3rd OWI after crash in Racine County

YORKVILLE, Wis. — A 37-year-old East Troy man is in custody after driving while intoxicated on WIS-20 near CTH U in Racine County early morning Sunday, March 10.

According to officials, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident near the area around 12:39 a.m. The caller, who was involved in the accident, said there was one person in the vehicle and one outside of the vehicle. Both were non-responsive at the time.

Deputies provided medical assistance until rescue personnel arrived on scene, and both parties were transported to a nearby hospital. The passenger, a 36-year-old Waterford woman, is being treated for life-threatening injuries. The operator, a 37-year-old East Troy man, was treated for minor injuries.

Initial investigation shows that the vehicle driven by the East Troy man veered into oncoming traffic and struck another car. The driver of the second car was not injured. Through the course of the investigation, deputies spoke to people who said that they saw the East Troy man drinking. The witnesses said they tried to keep the man from driving, going as far as trying to arrange alternate transportation for him.

The man was later arrested for operated while impaired causing injury, and the incident is his third OWI arrest. He is also being arrested for felony causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. Once released from the hospital, he will be transported to the Racine County Jail.