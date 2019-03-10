Woman fatally shot by armed men who showed up to birthday party uninvited

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- A woman was shot and killed by armed men who showed up uninvited to a birthday party at her home in Compton early Sunday morning, March 10, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Deputies responded to the 300 block of West Johnson Street at around 3:30 a.m. to find the woman suffering from a gunshot wound in her home's driveway, the sheriff's department said.

The victim was hosting a birthday party for a relative when the men arrived and were asked to leave. As the group was being escorted out, an altercation occurred and the men fired gunshots in the direction of the house party, striking the victim, LASD said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not identify the victim, but described her as a 28-year-old female, Hispanic.

The suspects, described as three to four males, Hispanic, wearing dark clothing, fled the scene on foot, running west on Johnson Street.

At the scene of the shooting, deputies were seen blocking the roadway and looking for evidence, while a group of residents watched from their homes and from the sidewalk— many visibly distressed.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.