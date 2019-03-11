× Early voting , in-person absentee voting now available in Milwaukee for spring election

MILWAUKEE — Early voting and in-person absentee voting are now available in the City of Milwaukee for the 2019 spring election. The early voting will be available at the following locations according to the Milwaukee Election Commission:

Zeidler Municipal Building, 841 N. Broadway

March 11—March 30

Monday—Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (3/23 & 3/30)

Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (3/24)

Midtown Center, 5700 W. Capitol Dr. (Enter from 56th & Capitol, pass Pick n’ Save. Located across from Foot Locker, next to Nails Today)

March 18—March 30

Monday—Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (3/23 & 3/30)

Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (3/24)

Zablocki Library, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave.

March 18—March 30

Monday—Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (3/23 & 3/30)

Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (3/24)

IMPORTANT: Midtown Center and Zablocki Library do NOT have voting hours until March 18.