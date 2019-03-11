Get a taste of something tropical: Recipes that are a mini vacation for your mouth

MILWAUKEE -- Suffering from the winter blues? Give your diet a jolt of sunshine. Registered dietitian Kerry Clifford with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market joins Real Milwaukee with some recipes that will give you a taste of the tropics.
Hawaiian Chicken Spring Rolls
INGREDIENTS
1 (8 oz.) Fresh Thyme boneless, skinless, sweet-chili-marinated chicken breast, sliced
4 oz. vermicelli rice noodles
8 (8½-inch-diameter) rice papers
2 cups strawberries, hulled and sliced
1 orange bell pepper, thinly sliced
1 medium mango, peeled, pitted, and thinly sliced
1 avocado, peeled, pitted, and sliced
¼ cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves, plus additional for garnish
Crushed red pepper, for garnish
Fresh Thyme Thai-Ger sweet chili sauce, for serving
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Heat skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 5 to 8 minutes or until cooked through. Remove from heat; set aside.
2. Cook rice noodles in boiling water according to package directions; drain. Run cold water over noodles to cool quickly; drain well.
3. To assemble, pour warm water in a shallow dish. One at a time, dip a rice paper into the water for 1 second or until softened; transfer to a clean work surface. In rows, just below center of rice paper, place one-eighth each of strawberry, bell pepper, mango, and avocado slices; chicken; cooked vermicelli noodles; and 4 to 5 cilantro leaves. Tightly roll rice paper from the bottom, tucking in sides as you roll.*
4. Serve with sweet chili sauce. Garnish with additional cilantro and crushed red pepper.
*Note: Quickly assemble rolls after dipping rice paper into water; the more moist they remain, the easier they are to roll.
Papaya Boat Fruit Salad
prep: 30 minutes serves: 8
INGREDIENTS
3 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme honey
½ tsp. lime zest
3 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
2 Tbsp. fresh orange juice, divided
2 bananas, peeled and cut into ½-inch slices
1 large papaya, halved and seeded
1 cup fresh pineapple chunks
1 cup cubed fresh mango
2 kiwis, peeled and cut into ¼-inch slices and halved
1 cup fresh raspberries
Fresh Thyme organic coconut chips, toasted
Fresh mint, for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
1. In a small bowl, whisk together honey, lime zest and juice, and 1 Tbsp. orange juice; set aside.
2. In a large bowl, toss banana slices with remaining 1 Tbsp. orange juice. Use a melon baller to scoop the papaya into balls, leaving a ½-inch shell in the papaya. Set shells aside; toss papaya with bananas in bowl.
3. Add pineapple, mango, and kiwi to bananas and papaya; drizzle with honey mixture. Add raspberries and toss lightly. Spoon fruit into papaya shells. Top with toasted coconut. Garnish with mint and extra lime juice.
Dragon Smoothie Bowl
INGREDIENTS
• Coconut Milk
• Chia Seeds
• Dragon Fruit, Frozen Kiwi, Frozen Raspberries
• Pumpkin Seeds
• Toasted coconut