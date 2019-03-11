Get a taste of something tropical: Recipes that are a mini vacation for your mouth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Suffering from the winter blues? Give your diet a jolt of sunshine. Registered dietitian Kerry Clifford with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market joins Real Milwaukee with some recipes that will give you a taste of the tropics.

Hawaiian Chicken Spring Rolls

INGREDIENTS

1 (8 oz.) Fresh Thyme boneless, skinless, sweet-chili-marinated chicken breast, sliced

4 oz. vermicelli rice noodles

8 (8½-inch-diameter) rice papers

2 cups strawberries, hulled and sliced

1 orange bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 medium mango, peeled, pitted, and thinly sliced

1 avocado, peeled, pitted, and sliced

¼ cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves, plus additional for garnish

Crushed red pepper, for garnish

Fresh Thyme Thai-Ger sweet chili sauce, for serving

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Heat skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 5 to 8 minutes or until cooked through. Remove from heat; set aside.

2. Cook rice noodles in boiling water according to package directions; drain. Run cold water over noodles to cool quickly; drain well.

3. To assemble, pour warm water in a shallow dish. One at a time, dip a rice paper into the water for 1 second or until softened; transfer to a clean work surface. In rows, just below center of rice paper, place one-eighth each of strawberry, bell pepper, mango, and avocado slices; chicken; cooked vermicelli noodles; and 4 to 5 cilantro leaves. Tightly roll rice paper from the bottom, tucking in sides as you roll.*

4. Serve with sweet chili sauce. Garnish with additional cilantro and crushed red pepper.

*Note: Quickly assemble rolls after dipping rice paper into water; the more moist they remain, the easier they are to roll.

Papaya Boat Fruit Salad

prep: 30 minutes serves: 8

INGREDIENTS

3 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme honey

½ tsp. lime zest

3 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

2 Tbsp. fresh orange juice, divided

2 bananas, peeled and cut into ½-inch slices

1 large papaya, halved and seeded

1 cup fresh pineapple chunks

1 cup cubed fresh mango

2 kiwis, peeled and cut into ¼-inch slices and halved

1 cup fresh raspberries

Fresh Thyme organic coconut chips, toasted

Fresh mint, for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In a small bowl, whisk together honey, lime zest and juice, and 1 Tbsp. orange juice; set aside.

2. In a large bowl, toss banana slices with remaining 1 Tbsp. orange juice. Use a melon baller to scoop the papaya into balls, leaving a ½-inch shell in the papaya. Set shells aside; toss papaya with bananas in bowl.

3. Add pineapple, mango, and kiwi to bananas and papaya; drizzle with honey mixture. Add raspberries and toss lightly. Spoon fruit into papaya shells. Top with toasted coconut. Garnish with mint and extra lime juice.

Dragon Smoothie Bowl

INGREDIENTS

• Coconut Milk

• Chia Seeds

• Dragon Fruit, Frozen Kiwi, Frozen Raspberries

• Pumpkin Seeds

• Toasted coconut