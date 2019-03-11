Get a taste of something tropical: Recipes that are a mini vacation for your mouth

Posted 11:00 am, March 11, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Suffering from the winter blues? Give your diet a jolt of sunshine. Registered dietitian Kerry Clifford with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market joins Real Milwaukee with some recipes that will give you a taste of the tropics.

Hawaiian Chicken Spring Rolls

INGREDIENTS
1 (8 oz.) Fresh Thyme boneless, skinless, sweet-chili-marinated chicken breast, sliced
4 oz. vermicelli rice noodles
8 (8½-inch-diameter) rice papers
2 cups strawberries, hulled and sliced
1 orange bell pepper, thinly sliced
1 medium mango, peeled, pitted, and thinly sliced
1 avocado, peeled, pitted, and sliced
¼ cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves, plus additional for garnish
Crushed red pepper, for garnish
Fresh Thyme Thai-Ger sweet chili sauce, for serving

INSTRUCTIONS
1. Heat skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 5 to 8 minutes or until cooked through. Remove from heat; set aside.
2. Cook rice noodles in boiling water according to package directions; drain. Run cold water over noodles to cool quickly; drain well.
3. To assemble, pour warm water in a shallow dish. One at a time, dip a rice paper into the water for 1 second or until softened; transfer to a clean work surface. In rows, just below center of rice paper, place one-eighth each of strawberry, bell pepper, mango, and avocado slices; chicken; cooked vermicelli noodles; and 4 to 5 cilantro leaves. Tightly roll rice paper from the bottom, tucking in sides as you roll.*
4. Serve with sweet chili sauce. Garnish with additional cilantro and crushed red pepper.

*Note: Quickly assemble rolls after dipping rice paper into water; the more moist they remain, the easier they are to roll.

Papaya Boat Fruit Salad
prep: 30 minutes serves: 8
INGREDIENTS
3 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme honey
½ tsp. lime zest
3 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
2 Tbsp. fresh orange juice, divided
2 bananas, peeled and cut into ½-inch slices
1 large papaya, halved and seeded
1 cup fresh pineapple chunks
1 cup cubed fresh mango
2 kiwis, peeled and cut into ¼-inch slices and halved
1 cup fresh raspberries
Fresh Thyme organic coconut chips, toasted
Fresh mint, for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS
1. In a small bowl, whisk together honey, lime zest and juice, and 1 Tbsp. orange juice; set aside.
2. In a large bowl, toss banana slices with remaining 1 Tbsp. orange juice. Use a melon baller to scoop the papaya into balls, leaving a ½-inch shell in the papaya. Set shells aside; toss papaya with bananas in bowl.
3. Add pineapple, mango, and kiwi to bananas and papaya; drizzle with honey mixture. Add raspberries and toss lightly. Spoon fruit into papaya shells. Top with toasted coconut. Garnish with mint and extra lime juice.

Dragon Smoothie Bowl

INGREDIENTS
• Coconut Milk
• Chia Seeds
• Dragon Fruit, Frozen Kiwi, Frozen Raspberries
• Pumpkin Seeds
• Toasted coconut

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.