Igloo recall: Coolers with latches could inadvertently close, potentially lock person inside

NEW YORK — Igloo is voluntarily recalling some of its Marine Elite coolers, a post on the website of the Consumer Product Safety Commission indicates.

A news release posted on the Igloo website indicates it is possible that the stainless-steel latch could, inadvertently close where a person could potentially become locked inside.

Coolers with the following item numbers are impacted by this recall:

Igloo Marine Elite 72 quart; Item #00049375

Igloo Marine Elite 54 quart; Item #00049374

Igloo Marine Elite 94 quart; Item #00049574

Igloo Marine Elite 110 quart; Item #00034108

Igloo says it is “working closely with our distributors to send customers a free latch-replacement kit that you can use to easily and safely switch out the current latch.”

If you haven’t received a kit, you can contact Igloo toll free at 866-509-3503 to see if the free latch-replacement kit has already been mailed to you. Once removed, please discard the old stainless-steel latches.