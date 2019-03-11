Igloo recall: Coolers with latches could inadvertently close, potentially lock person inside

Posted 1:12 pm, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 01:15PM, March 11, 2019

NEW YORK — Igloo is voluntarily recalling some of its Marine Elite coolers, a post on the website of the Consumer Product Safety Commission indicates.

A news release posted on the Igloo website indicates it is possible that the stainless-steel latch could, inadvertently close where a person could potentially become locked inside.

Coolers with the following item numbers are impacted by this recall:

  • Igloo Marine Elite 72 quart; Item #00049375
  • Igloo Marine Elite 54 quart; Item #00049374
  • Igloo Marine Elite 94 quart; Item #00049574
  • Igloo Marine Elite 110 quart; Item #00034108

Igloo says it is “working closely with our distributors to send customers a free latch-replacement kit that you can use to easily and safely switch out the current latch.”

If you haven’t received a kit, you can contact Igloo toll free at 866-509-3503 to see if the free latch-replacement kit has already been mailed to you. Once removed, please discard the old stainless-steel latches.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.