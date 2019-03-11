× Sheriff’s officials seek more victims in case of Kettle Moraine Ranch hand accused of sex assault

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Waukesha County sheriff’s officials on Monday, March 11 alerted the public to criminal charges filed against a man who worked at Kettle Moraine Ranch, and stands accused of sexual assault of children.

Michael Delanguillette on Feb. 8 was charged with one count of second degree sexual assault of a child. He made his initial appearance in court on Feb. 25. Cash bond was set at $25,000 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 22.

Sheriff’s officials said Delanguillette worked at the Kettle Moraine Ranch on County Highway S in Eagle as a horse trail guide and ranch hand in the mid-1990s through 2008.

Officials noted Delanguillette is believed to have committed several additional unreported sexual assaults of children while working at the Kettle Moraine Ranch. The victims were believed to be 8 to 13 years old at the time, based on the admission of Delanguillette.

Anyone with information that might help with this investigation is asked to contact Detective Aaron Hoppe at 262-896-8047.