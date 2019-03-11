‘Support our police:’ Business owner raises money for memorial trip for officers’ families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- In May, during National Police Week, two fallen Milwaukee officers will be honored in Washington, D.C. A West Allis business owner is raising money to get the families of those officers there.

In business since 1982, Steve Dunn of Dunn's Sporting Goods near 61st and Greenfield was printing more than T-shirts in his West Allis shop on Monday, March 11. He was also working to help the families of two fallen Milwaukee police officers "print" tickets to Washington, D.C.

"Our goal is to raise $10,000," said Dunn. "'Support our police.' Says it all right there."

In May, the names of Officer Charles Irvine Jr. and Officer Michael Michalski will be etched into the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial wall.

"We need to raise funds to get their families there, as well as fellow officers," said Dunn.

Both men died in the line of duty in 2018. Officer Irvine, 23, died in June after a crash during a pursuit near 76th and Silver Spring Drive. Officer Michalski, 52, died in July after he was shot while searching for a wanted suspect near 28th and Wright.

"I think the whole community can jump on this. It'd be great to get these all over town," said Dunn.

T-shirts cost $8, and for each sold, Dunn will donate $1 to the Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes Fund.

"If we meet that goal, Dunn's Sporting Goods is going to donate another $10,000 -- which would put us at $20,000," said Dunn.

Other businesses are getting involved, like Coach's Pub and Grill near 13th and Grange -- where shirts can be purchased.

"We went 22 years without losing a police officer. These guys put their life on the line every day," said Dunn.

Dunn hopes to raise $10,000 in time for the memorial trip in May.

"I think we can do it," said Dunn.

Officer Matthew Rittner will be added to the memorial wall in 2020 -- since he was killed in the line of duty in February 2019.

Long-sleeved tees and hoodies are also available. All shirts can be purchased in-store and online.