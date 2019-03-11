‘They think I’m crazy:’ Ohio man plans to live on beer alone for 40+ days during Lent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWTON, Ohio -- For Christians, the season of Lent means fasting and giving up certain pleasures or vices. It's an effort to honor the sacrifice made by Jesus, who gave his life for those who believe. An Ohio man has a goal of consuming nothing but beer for 46 days.

"I'm going to have all styles of beer," said Del Hall with Fifty West Brewing Company.

This, for breakfast, lunch and dinner for more than 40 days.

"Like I said, I am nervous. I'm very nervous about it. Like I said, I've only fasted for four days," said Hall.

He said he was inspired by monks in the 1600s, who would fast during the season with a bock beer died.

“Being master brewers, they decided they would take a popular style of beer in Germany, bock beer, make it extra hearty and that would be their liquid bread, and that’s what they call it. So the monks in Bavaria, they would call doppelbock liquid bread and basically it would sustain them through the 46 days of Lent," said Hall.

Hall said people "think I'm crazy," but he has a game plan. He said he wants to see if he can prove to himself that this is possible.

"I'm an Army veteran, so, you know, I was number one in my class in the Army. I've run a full marathon before, 26.2 miles. I've done, like, you know, big challenges, but this seems very daunting, so I'm just curious if I'm up to the challenge -- if I'm gonna be able to do it or not," said Hall.

Lent leads up to Easter Sunday -- April 21.