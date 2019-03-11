‘Thousands of fabrics:’ Patched Works strives to make quilting fun and exciting

ELM GROVE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Elm Grove at Patched Works. Patched Works is a quilt shop that strives to make quilting fun and exciting. They offer a variety of clubs and classes.

About Patched Works (website)

At Patched Works, we strive to make quilting fun and exciting. We offer thousands of fabrics off the bolt and all the good stuff that goes with it. We attend all the industry trade shows to make sure we are bringing the best and latest offerings to our local shoppers.

We are open 7 days a week and offer a variety of clubs and classes.