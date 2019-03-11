× US Air Force ‘Thunderbirds’ return to Milwaukee Air & Water Show in 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Air & Water Show organizers announced on Monday, March 11 that Wisconsin’s largest free event will be returning to the Milwaukee lakefront this summer, July 27 and 28, with the return of the “Thunderbirds” – the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron.

In addition to the Thunderbirds, the Milwaukee Air Show will bring the U.S. Air Force F-35A “Lightning II” Demo Team, based out of Luke Air Force base in Arizona. As the world’s only 5th generation multi-role fighter, the F-35 Lightning II integrates advanced stealth technology into a highly agile, supersonic aircraft that will surely make for entertainment across Milwaukee’s skies this summer.

While the show is free to the public on the beach, tickets for reserved seating (the best seats of the show) and lakefront parking are now available online. Please visit milwaukeeairshow.com to purchase tickets and learn more.