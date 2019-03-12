Driver crashes into tree while fleeing from police, MPD squad strikes light pole

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken into custody Monday night, March 11 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. During the pursuit, the squad struck a light pole.

It began shortly before 8 p.m. near 89th and Hampton after police attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving. The driver fled — reaching speeds of up to 100 mph and disregarded traffic signs.

The fleeing vehicle crashed into a tree near Sherman and Monrovia. During the pursuit, the squad struck a light pole.

The driver, and sole occupant, fled on foot before being taken into custody. The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.