Feasibility study suggests combining Mitchell Park Domes, Milwaukee Public Museum

MILWAUKEE — A new study recommended demolishing the Mitchell Park Domes and rebuilding and combining them with a new Milwaukee Public Museum.

The new facility would cost $300 million.

Researchers found it wouldn’t be cost effective to properly renovate the Mitchell Park Domes.

At this point, it’s just a recommendation.

“We do believe that a joint facility could be developed and could be done so in a way that is maybe more efficient than the current standalone two institutions are right now,” said Mike Divine with Gallagher Museum Services.

In fall 2018, Milwaukee County Supervisor Marina Dimitrijevic presented the bold proposal to the county’s Finance and Audit Committee. A study to explore the idea passed unanimously. The feasibility study was done in an effort to determine whether the project would be do-able.

Milwaukee County officials have said they’re opposed to tearing down the Mitchell Park Domes. A supervisor said the official position of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors is to repair and rehabilitate the Domes.

A Domes Task Force study on the options is due in September 2019. One of the ideas to help pay for repairs is cashing in on historic tax credits, but there are criteria that need to be met in order for that to happen.

After receiving input from more than 2,000 people via an online survey, the task force narrowed down the ideas to two possible options.

The first option involves targeted investments in things like new construction, upgrades and food service.

The second option involves making the Domes a destination attraction. That would include things like a canopy walk, live animals, an aquarium and a restaurant, to name a view things.

In January of 2016, the Arid Dome was closed after a piece of concrete fell from it. In February, all three Domes were closed due to safety concerns. All three reopened by late October, after mesh netting was put in place to protect guests.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee Public Museum officials in 2018 released concepts of what a new museum could look like.