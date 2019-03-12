× ‘Go back to Mexico:’ Man accused of threatening officers after fight with girlfriend in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man faces multiple charges, accused of kicking, spitting on and threatening police who responded to a report of a fight between the man and his girlfriend at a Mount Pleasant hotel.

Brandon Perez, 21, faces two felonies and three misdemeanors:

Battery to a law enforcement officer

Throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker

Resisting an officer

Obstructing an officer

Disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments

According to a criminal complaint, on Friday, March 8, Mount Pleasant police were dispatched to the Knights Inn on Oakes Road near Washington Avenue for a report of a 911 hang up call and fight involving a man and his girlfriend. There, police made contact with Perez, who said “me and my girl got into it.” Police noted an odor of intoxicants coming from Perez, who told officers “he did not want to lose his girlfriend and her children.”

A receptionist said Perez’s girlfriend “ran into the lobby crying and asking for help.” The receptionist said she tried calling 911 when she saw Perez running into the lobby, and he started beating on the front door, asking to speak with his girlfriend.

Police spoke with the girlfriend/fiancee of Perez, who was locked in the lobby “due to Perez’s actions.” The complaint said she indicated they had been drinking and Perez “learned her children were visiting with their biological father, which upset him.” She said he was “yelling and pushing her a few times.” She said she tried calling Perez’s mother, but “Perez took the phone away from her.”

The complaint said Perez refused to give officers his information, and told his aunt, who arrived on scene, not to. When told he was being detained until he provided his information, the complaint said Perez started walking away. The complaint said an officer aproached Perez and “physically controlled” him — and Perez was “aggressively actively resisting.” The officer had to direct Perez to the ground in order to handcuff him. During a search, the complaint said Perez “continued pulling away,” and at one point, acted as though he was going to hit the officer in the head with his own head. Perez eventually kicked the officer in the inner thigh, the complaint said, and the officer found a box cutter in Perez’s pocket.

While he was being placed in a squad, the complaint said Perez spat in the officer’s face and told him to “go back to Mexico.” While en route to jail, the complaint said Perez “head-butted the cage” in the squad multiple times, saying “he planned to die” in the squad. He later said he didn’t remember spitting “because he was drunk.”

Perez told investigators he had been arguing with his girlfriend all day and they began drinking and “play fighting” when his girlfriend suddenly wanted to leave. He said he went outside to look for her and that’s when the police arrived.

Perez made his initial appearance in court on Monday, March 11. Probable cause was found for further proceedings, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 20. Cash bond was set at $750.