× Man emailed obscene photos to Virginia General Assembly, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — Investigators are looking for a man who is now charged with emailing “obscene photos” to staff members of the Virginia General Assembly, according to Capitol Police spokesperson Joe Macenka.

Erik A. Johansson, 50, was named in warrants charging him with one count each of producing/possessing obscene material and using a computer to commit a certain obscenity offense.

The emails, according to Macenka, were sent in December 2018.

“We have literally thousands of state employees working in and around Capitol Square daily and doing so in a professional manner, and they deserve to know they can carry out their duties without being subjected to this kind of criminal conduct,” Capitol Police Chief Col. Anthony S. Pike said. “It is intimidating, it is unwarranted and it will not be tolerated.”

It was not clear why Johansson was emailing staff members at the Virginia General Assembly, Macenka said.

Johansson last known address was in Tucson, Arizona, and law enforcement is actively searching for him now.