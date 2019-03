Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month! Dr. Marla Wolfert, a gastroenterologist at the Prevea St. Nicholas Health Center, joins FOX6 WakeUp with what you need to know.

People at an increased risk for colon cancer include:

• Those with a personal or family history of colorectal polyps or cancer

• Those with a personal history of breast, uterine or ovarian cancer

• Those with chronic ulcerative colitis or Crohn`s disease