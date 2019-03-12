BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 31: Defensive End Za'Darius Smith #90 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 11: Adrian Amos #38 of the Chicago Bears participates in warm-ups before a game against the Denver Broncos at Soldier Field on August 11, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
NFL Network report: Packers ready to make moves to shore up team defense
GREEN BAY — Ian Rapoport, an inside for the NFL Network and NFL.com, reports the Green Bay Packers are making some deals to shore up the team’s defense.
Rapoport says Green Bay is expected to bring in former Baltimore Ravens rusher Za’Darius Smith. Also, they are apparently signing safety Adrian Amos from the division rival Chicago Bears.
The #Packers are expected to bring in a huge addition, bringing in former #Ravens edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, sources say. They tried to trade for him a few years ago, are in prime position to sign him now.