NFL Network report: Packers ready to make moves to shore up team defense

GREEN BAY — Ian Rapoport, an inside for the NFL Network and NFL.com, reports the Green Bay Packers are making some deals to shore up the team’s defense.

Rapoport says Green Bay is expected to bring in former Baltimore Ravens rusher Za’Darius Smith. Also, they are apparently signing safety Adrian Amos from the division rival Chicago Bears.

The #Packers are expected to bring in a huge addition, bringing in former #Ravens edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, sources say. They tried to trade for him a few years ago, are in prime position to sign him now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

The #Packers aren’t done: They are also signing #Bears S Adrian Amos, sources say. Two big deals, two huge additions on D. A former rival comes to Green Bay. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

