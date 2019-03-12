× Police: 2 boys died in SUV that rolled into creek while mother grocery shopped

LELAND, Miss. — Jenea Payne parked her SUV and walked into a grocery store in western Mississippi over the weekend, leaving her three small children in the vehicle, police said.

By the time she walked back outside, the vehicle was gone — having rolled into a creek across the street.

What followed Saturday evening, March 9 in the city of Leland was a furious rescue attempt, with the town’s fire chief and others jumping into the water and trying to break into the floating and sinking SUV.

Payne’s 2-year-old daughter was rescued, but her sons — Rasheed Johnson Jr., 1, and Steve Smith, 4 — drowned, Leland police said.

Payne, 25, was arrested and charged Monday, March 11 with two counts of manslaughter and one count of child neglect, police said. She was released on her own recognizance after an initial court appearance in Washington County, police said.

She was charged “for leaving the children unattended in the vehicle,” Assistant Chief Marcus Davis told CNN affiliate WAPT in Jackson.