Ranch hand accused of sexual assault of a child, but officials believe more victims are possible

TOWN OF EAGLE — Michael Delanguillette has been charged in Waukesha County with one count of 2nd degree sexual assault of a child. But officials say Delanguillette is believed to have committed several additional unreported sexual assaults of children while working at the Kettle Moraine Ranch.

Delanguillette worked as a horse trail guide and ranch hand at the Kettle Moraine Ranch in the mid 1990s through 2008. The victims were believed to be 8 to 13 years old at the time of assault, based on the admission of Delanguillette officials say.

The criminal complaint in this case says in an interview with police, Delanguillette “did admit that he sexually assaulted ‘several children’ while he was working at that Ranch.” He believed “it was around seven or eight individuals that he had sexually assaulted.” The complaint says Delanguillette acknowledged he was confronted by ranch owners about one or more of the assault allegations. Shortly after that, Delanguillette was apparently moved “to a different ranch that they owned or operated in New Mexico.”

If anyone has information that may be beneficial for the investigation, you are urged to contact Detective Aaron Hoppe at 262-896-8047.

Meanwhile, Delanguillette made his initial appearance in Waukesha County court on Feb. 25. Cash bond was set at $25,000. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on March 22.