Teach kids about shapes, colors, textures while improving their fine motor skills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Did you know March is Youth Art Month? Rebecca Michelsen with Penfield Children's Center joins Real Milwaukee with three crafts kids can do at home.

March is Youth Art Month, so Rebecca Michelsen, M.Ed., MCHES, Manager of Community Outreach & Family Programs at Penfield Children's Center is here today with three crafts parents can do with their kids that promote fine motor skills while helping little ones learn shapes and colors. These crafts are easy to prepare and perfect for the long winter days inside.

Just in time for St. Patrick's Day: Rainbow Fruitloop bracelets: kids will string Fruitloops on pipe cleaners, strengthening their pincer grasp while they pick up and string the cereal. They can also practice identifying each color and creating their own pattern.

Sponge painting with different shapes - we will come with already cut sponges in various shapes. Increase fine motor skills by holding the clothespin attached to the sponge and stamp away! Create your own nature scenes or robots using a variety of sponge shapes and paint colors.

Pom pom butterflies: Great for little kids to learn shapes, colors and textures. Children will create the bodies, wings and antennae of butterflies using colorful pompoms. They will increase fine motor skills by using glue to stick pompoms to butterfly. We'll make sure to bring lots of colors to choose from and allow kids to use different construction paper shapes to make their butterfly unique!