The mission of LIFT Field Hockey ‘is to build leadership, sportsmanship, fitness’ in young girls

MILWAUKEE -- This nonprofit provides girls grades K-5 through high school with the opportunity to play field hockey -- and practice healthy fitness habits. Kasey spent the morning with the girls of "LIFT Field Hockey" in Milwaukee to learn more about the sport -- and their mission!

The mission of LIFT Field Hockey is to build leadership, sportsmanship, fitness, and confidence in young girls through development of teamwork and field hockey skills.

LIFT currently draws players ages 5 to 18 from 19 schools, having drawn from well over 30 in our first few years. We are proud to be able to say that in WI, a state where there are just 10 schools and 16 teams in the high school fall season! We have year-round play for K5-8th graders and off-season programming for high schoolers and we always welcome new players at any time during any season!