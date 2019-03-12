× Woman arrested after claiming she shot boyfriend while re-enacting movie scene

FULTON, Mo. — Authorities arrested a Missouri woman who said she was acting out a movie scene that resulted in the shooting death of her boyfriend.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 911 dispatchers got a call from a woman claiming she accidentally shot her boyfriend inside her home. Officers arrived to the home in Fulton, Missouri and found a man, later identified as David Dalton, in the bedroom — deceased.

The woman, Kalesha Peterson, told investigators she had been drinking with Dalton while watching a movie.

She added that Dalton suggested they re-enact a scene from the movie that involved a gun. The 36-year-old said she was holding the gun in her hand when it discharged, striking Dalton in the head.

According to police, Peterson attempted to stop the bleeding after the gun went off.

Investigators found two spent shell casings in the revolver. Peterson said Dalton had used the gun weeks prior and had not removed one of the casings.

While speaking with detectives, the 36-year-old admitted to being intoxicated, drinking whiskey and taking several prescription medications.

Detective Kent said she could “smell the strong odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from Peterson’s breath,” according to charging documents. Peterson submitted a voluntary breath sample which confirmed she had been drinking alcohol.

A bottle of whiskey was also found in the bedroom along with bottles of medications with Peterson’s name on it, police said.

Peterson was charged with second degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.