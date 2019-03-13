5 governors, including Gov. Evers, opposed Pres. Trump’s plan to cut Great Lakes spending

Wind advisory for parts of SE WI from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday
Posted 3:36 pm, March 13, 2019

LANSING, Mich. — Governors of five states oppose President Donald Trump’s call for a 90 percent spending cut for a Great Lakes cleanup program.

The president’s 2020 budget offers $30 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which gets $300 million most years. It removes toxic pollution, prevents algae blooms and species invasions, and restores wildlife habitat.

The governors said Wednesday, March 13 the cut would cost jobs, hurt tourism and jeopardize public health. They urged President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, a former Indiana governor, to fully fund the program.

Issuing the statement were Democratic Govs. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Tony Evers of Wisconsin, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, along with Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said numerous states, local governments and others also support the program and that more details on the federal role will be released later.

