Wind advisory for parts of SE WI from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday
Flood watch for all of SE Wisconsin through 7 a.m. Friday

8 puppies found stuffed in trash bag in Marshfield; 56-year-old man arrested

Posted 1:59 pm, March 13, 2019, by

MARSHFIELD — A 56-year-old Marshfield man has been arrested after police found eight newborn puppies inside a trash bag.

Police say the puppies were found in the bag in a trash can on Feb. 28, near 4th and State in Marshfield.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline

Officials removed the dogs and they were taken to the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter.

According to police, a 56-year-old man admitted to discarding the puppies. Charges against Robert M. Wildhave been requested through the Wood County District Attorney’s Office for mistreatment of animals and abandonment of animals.

Robert Wild

Thankfully, the puppies are OK and police say they could be up for adoption in the coming months.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.