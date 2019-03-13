8 puppies found stuffed in trash bag in Marshfield; 56-year-old man arrested

MARSHFIELD — A 56-year-old Marshfield man has been arrested after police found eight newborn puppies inside a trash bag.

Police say the puppies were found in the bag in a trash can on Feb. 28, near 4th and State in Marshfield.

Officials removed the dogs and they were taken to the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter.

According to police, a 56-year-old man admitted to discarding the puppies. Charges against Robert M. Wildhave been requested through the Wood County District Attorney’s Office for mistreatment of animals and abandonment of animals.

Thankfully, the puppies are OK and police say they could be up for adoption in the coming months.