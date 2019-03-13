× Admirals hold off Monsters in 2-1 win

MILWAUKEE — Troy Grosenick stopped 29 shots and the Admirals picked up goals from Laurent Daupin as the hold off the Cleveland Monsters 2-1 in front of over 8,000 students and teachers at Panther Arena for the team’s second Baird School Day Game of the season.

The win pulled Milwaukee within a point of the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Divison currently held by Texas with 67 points. The Ads, who have 12 games to play in the regular season, sit at 66, two up on sixth place Rockford.

For the third time in the past four games the Admirals got on the board within the first six minutes of the contest. This morning that goal came off the stick of Daupin, who tallied potted his 10th goal of the season at the 4:30 mark of the first. Dauphin wrapped around the Cleveland net and was denied on his first attempt, but he kept at it and was able to jam the puck between the post the goalie Brad Thiessen.

The score stayed that way until late in the third period when Eeli Tolvanen scored a highlight reel goal to push the Ads lead to 2-0. With the team clinging to a one-goal lead Tolvanen came into the Cleveland zone 1-on-1. He cut hard to his left while preparing to shoot, but lost his edge and was falling down, however, he was still able to get his shot off and went-five hole on Thiessen.

That goal proved to be the difference maker as Clevland’s Zac Dalpe spoiled Grosenick’s shoutout bid with 1:38 remaining and the goalie pulled.

Grosenick, who earned his 16th win of the season, and the Ads defense held tight from there preserving the team’s 2-1 victory.

The Admirals are now off until Saturday night when they will play host to the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

